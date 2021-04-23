LIVE

Biomutant

Biomutant trailer gives us a good look at the world

It's now only a month until it finally releases.

It was dead silence about Biomutant for quite a while, which we assume was related to the pandemic. But one month from now, it is finally time to experience what the Swedish developer Experiment 101 has been working on.

In a brand new trailer, we get to take a good look at the world of this action-RPG, where your choices determines how the end will be - all while being narrated. We have to say it's looking really interesting, check out for yourself below.

Biomutant launches on May 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Biomutant

