Biomutant to get plenty of updates after community feedback

One of the advantages of being a smaller developer like Experiment 101 with roughly 20 employees, is that it can quickly react to feedback. And it seems like the team is doing exactly just that and writes on Twitter how they will make Biomutant better in the future after listening to community feedback.

"We are working on an update for #Biomutant which we will hope to get into players' hands soon. Most likely we will be able to deliver the update to PC platforms first and then to consoles. The update will include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback. We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat."

As you can see, this is pretty much spot-on what the community has asked for since the release, so it seems like a team of developers who actually has their ear to the ground.

Have you started playing Biomutant yet, and what did you think of it?