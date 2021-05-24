Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Biomutant

Biomutant pre-orders are "strong and ahead of management's expectations"

It's even a Steam best seller.

Today marks the release of Biomutant, and it seems safe to assume that it will be off to a good start. As noticed by the analyst Benji Sales, the pre-orders of Biomutant are "strong and ahead of management's expectations". A quick look at the current top sellers on Steam, reveals that it is currently number one (and has been for a couple of days), which is of course an important factor.

Considering that Biomutant is being developed by a fairly small team as the first game of a new studio, and is also a brand new IP with felines as the main characters - we'd say this is fairly impressive.

