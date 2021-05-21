Biomutant only runs in 1080p for PS5 due to technical issues

You're watching Advertisements

Usually, technical issues with games are something us gamers have to discover for ourselves when we buy new games as unpleasant Xmas gifts. Fortunately, the developer Experiment 101 and the publisher THQ Nordic decided to do something really rare - and be transparent about issues.

So when they recently launched a series of trailers showing Biomutant running for different formats, they added this for PlayStation 5:

"The footage you are about to see has been captured on a retail PS5. With this build, the option for native 4K on PlayStation has been deactivated due to stability- and performance-related reasons. What you see here is 1080p @60fps upscaled to 4K @60fps. It will remain deactivated for the release version, too. It will not be a native current gen experience. More information on that will follow soon, though."

Later, they clarified that this does not apply to Xbox Series X and wrote: "Xbox Series X will have native 4K at launch, not upscaled". When someone on Twitter wrote that this will make them lose gamers with PlayStation 5, they simply replied: "Better that than unhappy customers!"

Hopefully the developer can iron these technical issues out so PlayStation 5 gamers also can enjoy higher resolutions. But regardless of this, let's agree that it is a vastly better strategy to go public with things like these before actually launching a game and disappointing those buying early?