Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

While it didn't debut to a particularly great reception, Biomutant has been steadily improved and has now debuted on current-gen platforms following only originally arriving on last-gen systems and PC. But in the future, it will be adding yet another platform to its list.

Because THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 has announced that Biomutant will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. There is no word on how it is being adapted for what is generally regarded as a system with lower power than what Xbox and PlayStation offer, but we do know that it is coming on what seems to be November 30, 2023, as the website dedicated to the Switch edition suggests.