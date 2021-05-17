Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Biomutant

Biomutant Hero Plush launched at official store

It's even mostly made from recycled plastic.

Biomutant launches next week. A seemingly fresh take on the action-RPG genre, with an eye-patch wearing feline as protagonist, with a pretty cool design (although you can customise your own character in the actual game). If you feel your life would get better owning the Biomutant hero as a plushie, THQ Nordic has got you covered.

As announced on Twitter, you can now order a "Biomutant Hero Plush - complete with tiny eyepatch and even tinier bandolier" straight from the official web-shop. It is priced €24.99 and you can pre-order yours over here. It is even mostly made from recycled plastic, which is always a perk.

