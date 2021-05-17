Biomutant Hero Plush launched at official store

You're watching Advertisements

Biomutant launches next week. A seemingly fresh take on the action-RPG genre, with an eye-patch wearing feline as protagonist, with a pretty cool design (although you can customise your own character in the actual game). If you feel your life would get better owning the Biomutant hero as a plushie, THQ Nordic has got you covered.

As announced on Twitter, you can now order a "Biomutant Hero Plush - complete with tiny eyepatch and even tinier bandolier" straight from the official web-shop. It is priced €24.99 and you can pre-order yours over here. It is even mostly made from recycled plastic, which is always a perk.