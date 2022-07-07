Cookies

Biomutant

Biomutant heading to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

4K gaming, 60 fps or something in between. The choice is yours.

HQ

Even if Biomutant was met with somewhat mixed reviews, it still managed to find a fairly big audience who wanted to experience the quirky action-RPG with it's stylish design. If you still haven't played it, but would like to do so, the developer Experiment 101 and the publisher THQ Nordic have announced that now is a good time to do something about it.

On September 6, they will launch free upgrade for the game for both Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X so we finally can enjoy it in the best possible way on consoles. Three modes will be available:

• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

Check out the video below for a sneak peak on what to expect.

HQ
Biomutant

