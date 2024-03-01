Biomutant finally comes to Switch in May

HQ

Biomutant has steadily expanded to a multitude of platforms ever since its original debut on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. Now, you can also play the game natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but despite Switch owners getting excited for a version of the game for quite a while following product listings as far back as late 2022, Biomutant has yet to arrive on the platform. Fortunately, it soon will.

Experiment 101 has confirmed that Biomutant will be coming to Switch on May 14, 2024, as part of an edition that will include the base game and all of its respective DLCs.

If you haven't had the chance to play Biomutant just yet, you can head over here to read our review of the game or catch some gameplay below.