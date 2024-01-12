Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bioengineered superplants will purify your home

30x the purification of normal houseplants.

HQ

GH Institute has during CES 2024 shown the Neo P1, a $179 super plant.

It's made to combat indoor air pollution, and is claimed to have the capacity of 30 average houseplants. NeoPlants state that:

"It tackles the most harmful pollutants inside the home: Formaldehyde, Benzene, Toluene and Xylene, which are constantly being emitted from household items like kitchens, paint, cleaning products, wooden furniture and more.

Neo P1's 3-dimensional air purification power:

Level 1 → Metabolism: We've taken a Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) plant and through bioengineering, boosted its natural capacity to absorb & recycle VOCs into useful plant matter.

Level 2 → Microbiome: We take specialized bacteria strains to new heights of purification power through lab-assisted evolution, significantly enhancing their natural performance.

Level 3 → Shell: The planter is designed to maximize airflow, ensuring optimal contact between pollutants and the plant.

No electricity. No filter. No noise. Just biology."

NeoPlants consists of a 20 man team, with $20M in funding and is based in France.

