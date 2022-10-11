Bing searches for games lets you start Xbox Cloud Gaming instantly

HQ

While Google undeniable is the by far biggest search engine and almost enjoys a monopoly, Microsoft does have an alternative called Bing. This has slowly but steady gotten improved and offers quite the few cool features for gamers.

A prime example of this is that you are awarded Microsoft Reward points just by using the search engine, which you can cash in for gift cards. Now there's yet another pretty handy feature being added. If you are logged in to your Xbox account and is a Game Pass subscriber, you will get the option to start a game with just the press of a new Play button when searching for them (as long as the title support this).

We have tried this ourselves and it seems to work like a charm. Searching for Forza Horizon 5 with Bing directly gives us the Play button, and pressing it throws us out on the roads in Mexico, just where we left off.