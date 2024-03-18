Billy Dee Williams: "There is only one Lando Calrissian"

HQ

Just over a year ago it was announced that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were working on a film together, a Lando Calrissian film for Lucasfilm. They are currently writing the script together and Donald Glover, who took over the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will continue in the role of Han Solo's charming old friend. Lucasfilm has wanted to launch a spinoff project for years and now it seems to be finally happening.

During an interview with Radio Times, original actor Billy Dee Williams reflected on the character he once played and also commented on his thoughts about Glover taking on the role. He said:

"He's part of a whole new generation. He'll create whatever he needs to create, to bring appeal to the character. He's a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it's not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage. I took care of the 20th century, now he's got to take care of the 21st. I had a nice little lunch with him. He's a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don't see him... I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character."

He also says in the interview that he gave Glover a piece of advice for his role as Lando.

"I told him to be charming -- two words! That's all I needed to tell him. That's all I could think of."

We had the honour of seeing Billy Dee Williams appear in his old role in 2019 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and when asked if he would consider returning for the role, he jokes and says:

"Pay me a lot of money and I'll sell my soul".

So who knows, if Lucasfilm opens its thick wallet, we might get the pleasure of seeing Billy Dee once again in his iconic role as Lando Calrissian. As for Lando, we'll probably have to wait a while longer as no release date is set for the film at the moment.