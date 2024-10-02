Billy Crystal stars as a troubled psychiatrist in Apple TV+'s Before

Apple TV+'s next big project will see Billy Crystal at the helm as a lead actor in a dramatic series about a troubled child psychiatrist grappling with the suicide of his wife all while looking to help a conflicted young boy who seems to have a very peculiar connection to his past.

The series is known as Before, and will be a 10-part outing that starts as soon as October 25. It seems to be quite a heavy and emotionally-complex series, something that is enforced in the trailer and the synopsis, both of which you can see and read for yourself below.

Synopsis: "Before stars Billy Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens."