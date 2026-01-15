Billy Butcher and Boba Fett become nefarious pirates in Prime Video's The Bluff

Recently, Prime Video presented a teaser trailer for an upcoming action film known as The Bluff. It's a swashbuckling adventure that sees a singular woman facing off with buccaneers and plunderers, all as she attempts to protect her family from what are seemingly old accomplices.

Led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this movie also sees Billy Butcher himself, Karl Urban, and Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison coming together as part of the pillaging pirate crew that are hunting Chopra Jonas' skilled woman all as part of a bounty of some kind. Urban also seems to be playing an Irish pirate with a very interesting accent...

Written and directed by Frank E. Flowers with Joe Ballarini attached as a co-writer, The Bluff will be landing on Prime Video as soon as February 25, and with it coming rather soon, you can watch the gruesome and action-packed trailer for it below.