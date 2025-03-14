Billy Bob Thornton will be back, Landman renewed for second season

HQ

Paramount's golden goose for its streaming service Paramount+ is clearly Taylor Sheridan, as everything that the Yellowstone creator seems to get his hands on tends to succeed and lead to additional follow-up seasons on the platform. This is continuing once again with Landman, as following the first season wrapping up in mid-January, it has now been reported that a second season is on the way.

Deadline broke the news that Paramount has ordered a second season of the show, meaning we can no doubt expect many of the star-studded cast to reprise their roles in the future too, including lead man Billy Bob Thornton.

It's unclear when the show will return, but considering its recent renewal, it's probably safe to assume that it won't be back until 2026 at the earliest, unless Paramount decides to fast-track the series that had its most-watched global premiere and finale on the streamer, according to the production titan.