Billy Bob Thornton, Michael Pena, and Jon Hamm shine in latest look at Landman

November is set to be a huge month for dads around the world as not only will Yellowstone's final slate of episodes in Season 5 begin making their arrival, but so will a new series that is executive produced by the Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

This show is known as Landman, and stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role of a man looking to make it big in a fictional West Texas town known for its oil rigs and affinity for the oil trade. The show features a stacked cast including Michael Pena, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore, among some Yellowstone veterans too, and with the series beginning very soon we've been presented with a follow-up trailer.

You can see this new look at the show below and as for when the 10-episode season will begin airing on Paramount+, the first episode will arrive on November 17.