Billund Airport shuts down after mistaking "shining star in the sky" for drones This incident, which ocurred early on Friday, highlights Denmark's current drone anxiety in light of recent events.

HQ Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated headlines in recent days, fueling public debate and concern. A great example of this concern occurred at Billund Airport early on Friday, when the airport briefly closed following a report of illegal drone activity that police later identified as "a shining star in the sky," highlighting Denmark's current drone anxiety in light of recent events. The country has seen a surge in reported drone activity in recent days, with authorities scrambling to monitor multiple airports and airbases, while officials acknowledge gaps in airspace defence, leaving citizens and experts questioning the preparedness of Denmark and the rest of European countries. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Billund, Denmark - May 14, 2016: Billund airport in Denmark. Billund airport is the second largest airport in Denmark // Shutterstock