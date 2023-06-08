Bills quarterback Josh Allen confirmed as cover athlete for Madden NFL 24

EA has released the first real trailer for the upcoming Madden NFL 24, while also showing the cover athlete and release date for the game. It turns out Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got the honour this year, which seems like a good choice considering his skills and overall popularity.

Allen himself calls this "a childhood dream come true", as he joins former cover athletes like Marshall Faulk, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Richard Sherman, Rob Gronkowski and more recently Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Madden NFL 24 launches worldwide on 18th of August for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

EA promises a reworked Fieldsense and they seem to really be proud of the new Tactical Blocking System. We also learn than mini-games are back and that Franchise players will like what they did with the concept.

Check out the first trailer below - and which team to you ultimately think will win the upcoming season?