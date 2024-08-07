Billions actor Akili McDowell has been arrested for murder

HQ

21-year-old actor Akili McDowell was arrested in late July in connection with a fatal shooting in Texas. The actor is best known for his role as Savion Williams in the Showtime series Billions but also stars in David Makes Man.

He is now charged with both theft and the murder of a 20-year-old man who was shot in a parking lot outside an apartment complex, however, police have not said whether McDowell knew the victim or what his role in the murder was. Bail has now been set at $400,000 and the trial will take place in October.

According to reports from New York Post, Akili McDowell had just started shooting a movie before he was arrested.