Billionaire goes on world-first private spacewalk

As space exploration and development becomes increasingly privatised, we're seeing more and more rich folk getting into the sector. Aside from Elon Musk's SpaceX, Richard Branson's Virgin efforts, and the things that other competitors like Boeing are aiming to achieve, we're also seeing some folk using these privatised avenues to dabble in a little bit of cosmic leisure.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis have now completed what was dubbed as the world's first private spacewalk. The pair popped into orbit in a SpaceX spacecraft while wearing specially-constructed suits for the task at hand and then proceeded to float around in orbit for a short while around 15 minutes apart from one another, before heading back home to Earth.

While the walk was the first private one of its kind, it's also the highest spacewalk that has ever happened, by being held at 435 miles, and thus proving that the newly developed EVA suits are a success.

If you had the chance, would you do a spacewalk?

Thanks, BBC News.