Billionaire Disney investor takes aim at 'woke' ideas in films

You may not be aware of the name Nelson Peltz, but the 81-year-old billionaire is looking to make waves in Disney by acquiring two board seats. Peltz is what's known as an activist investor, and he believes there are some great changes needed at the company.

He tells the Financial Times that he doesn't want Disney CEO Bob Iger fired, but Peltz does want the strategy to change in how Disney makes movies. "People go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained," he said. "They don't go to get a message."

Taking aim at some of Disney's recent movies, Peltz didn't pull any punches on the "woke" messages he believes are in the movies. "Why do I have to have a Marvel that's all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can't I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?"

Some at Disney have since responded, saying Peltz isn't fit to be on the board because he holds these values. What do you think?