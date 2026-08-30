Billie Piper was not set to become the next Doctor Who

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Once again, Doctor Who fell into complete disarray earlier this summer, when it was revealed the planned Christmas special was being pulled and that showrunner Russell T. Davies was stepping away from the long-running sci-fi series after his latest stint at the helm.

When this news was shared, the BBC revealed it was effectively putting Doctor Who in the shop window to see who would be interested in taking the franchise into the future, a process which still seems to be very early in its infancy.

Before the collapse, there was another major hurdle Doctor Who was having to overcome, as the sci-fi series was in the middle of another rebirth, all following Ncuti Gatwa stepping away from the role as the latest Doctor. It was always unclear who would be stepping up to the role, but a strange sequence at the end of Gatwa's Doctor's regeneration saw Billie Piper's Rose Tyler making a return, leading fans to wonder if Rose was to be the next Doctor...

Due to the collapse, we still don't have an answer, but Piper has recently spoken about the situation as part of a recent appearance at the For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi convention in London, where she explained she was never set to become the next Doctor and has no plans to return to the sci-fi franchise, as per Doctor Who TV.

"I am not the next Doctor. I am Rose Tyler in hiatus. Sorry, that's a really cryptic answer, but because I'm not currently filming Doctor Who as the Doctor, I can't lie and say otherwise. I'm sweating. I hate this."

So what does this now mean for Doctor Who? This is unclear but Piper does tease "I'm not currently filming Doctor Who as the Doctor," suggesting something else is on the horizon, which she also teased further with the following.

"I think you've all got to be very patient because it'll be worth it when it counts. And I think that we need to celebrate the fact that the [revived] show has been around for a very long time, it's massively successful and it's impacting so many people's lives positively.

"It's had a bit rough time lately and I think everyone just needs to chill out and wait for what comes from having space... and time."