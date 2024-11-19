Billie Jean King Cup finalists are already decided after surprise victory by Slovakia

HQ

Málaga is the tennis capital in the world this week. The Davis Cup finals started Tuesday, and the Billie Jean King finals started last weekend: the most important international team competitions in the world of tennis.

The Billie Jean King semifinals are already decided. Italy won Poland 2-1, and Slovakia, the big surprise of the tournament, has just defeated Great Britain, also 2-1. The Slovakian team came back from a defeat against Emma Raducano, who won Viktoria Hruncakova.

But Billie Jean King games are played from a best of three games. And the second game was won by Rebecca Sramkova over Katie Boulter, also an impressibe comeback (2-6, 6-4, 6-4).

Everything was decided in the third and final game, a double match won easily by the Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, 6-2, 6-2.

Great Britain hoped to reach their first semifinal in Billie Jean King Cup, and the first one in more than forty years. But Slovakia prevailed and reached the final for the second time ever. The first one was in 2002, and they ended up winning that year.

Italy and Slovakia will then face Wednesday, November 20, at 17:00 CET (Central European Time, 16:00 PM in UK time).