Billie Jean King becomes first sportswoman to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HQ

Billie Jean King, one of the best tennis players of all-time, winner of 39 Grand Slams (12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles), and founder of the Woman's Tennis Association (WTA), has become the first sportswoman to receive a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a ceremony attended by basketball legend Magic Johnson, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and other former tennis players like Maria Sharapova, Rosie Casals, and Julie Anthony, King said that she will not be the last women to received that honour: "Words cannot express how honoured and grateful I am to receive this star", she posted on social media.

Billie Jean King is an advocate for women's rights in sports and particularly the LGBT+ collective, and has received numerous awards for her work. Billie Jean King also gives name to the most prestigious international women's competition, the Billie Jean King Cup, which celebrates a new round of qualifiers this week.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame started adding stars for sportspeople in a sports entertainment category. The only other two starts added in this category are Michael Strahan (American football player and commentator) and Carl Weathers (the Apollo Creed actor, who played football before starting acting).