Billie Eilish takes over Fortnite Festival today

Is there a video game with more collaborations than Fortnite? Probably not, to be honest, as Epic Games' battle royale continues to draw in big IPs, celebrities, and more. Following the arrival of the Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics, pop star Billie Eilish is headed to Fortnite Festival's main stage.

As was the case with The Weeknd and Lady Gaga beforehand, it seems Eilish will get her own skin in-game, and we can imagine a whole host of her tracks will be heading to Fortnite Festival during the event.

Today, the 23rd of April, marks Eilish's debut on the Fortnite Festival main stage. In other Fortnite news, Epic Games is looking at blocking confrontational emotes in the game.