Bill Skarsgård will return as Pennywise in Max's upcoming It prequel series

HBO has been in the business of making an It prequel series for its streaming service Max for a while now, but it looks as though it's finally making serious ground.

It was just confirmed on X that in this coming series, known as Welcome to Derry currently (working title), Bill Skarsgård will be returning and reprising his role as the terrifying shape shifting creature that likes to take the form of the clown Pennywise.

Welcome to Derry is a bit of an It reunion, as the show is being co-created by the film's director Andy Muschietti, producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin, as well as co-producer on the second instalment Jason Fuchs.

Otherwise, details about Welcome to Derry are sparse, other than that we know it's supposed to be debuting on Max sometime next year.