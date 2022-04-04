Bill Skarsgård to play the lead role in The Crow reboot

HQ

During the filming of The Crow 1993, Brandon Lee, was unfortunately killed in a tragic accident. As it was almost finished, it was still released the year after and became an instant cult classic with a dystopic, brutal and eery setting and iconic action scenes.

It has spawned several sequels and even a TV series, but nothing has even been remotely as good as the original movie. The last one, The Crow: Wicked Prayer, was released in 2005 and was no different. But there has been a lot of recent rumblings about a comeback for The Crow lately, and during the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the protagonist Eric Draven will get another shot at revenge.

This will be a reboot of the franchise rather than a sequel and this time, Bill Skarsgård (mainly known as Pennywise from It) will play Eric Draven who is getting murdered alongside his fiancée during Devil's Night before Halloween - but is getting brought back from the other side.

The Crow is originally a graphic novel created by James O'Barr, which means there should be more content to use rather than to re-shoot the first movie. Zach Baylin (King Richard) is the writer of this reboot, with Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directing.

What do you think? Will this be the first good The Crow since the original back in 1994?