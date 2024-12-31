Bill Skarsgård sets his sights on playing DCU's Joker

HQ

Bill Skarsgård, known for his transformative performances, has expressed a strong interest in stepping into the shoes of the Joker for DCU's upcoming The Brave and the Bold. According to his comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Swedish actor believes he could bring a unique and thrilling energy to the legendary Batman antagonist.

With The Brave and the Bold still in its early stages, confirmed only to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti, casting decisions remain unannounced. However, Skarsgård's history of collaborating with Muschietti on the It franchise has led many to believe he could be a natural fit for the role. His portrayal of Pennywise demonstrated his ability to balance chaos and charisma, qualities essential for DC's Clown Prince of Crime.

The potential for Skarsgård's Joker comes amid the DCU's broader reboot, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the new DCU has yet to solidify its tone, Skarsgård's versatility might provide a fresh, layered take on the character, aligning with fan expectations. Whether he'll don the Joker's purple suit remains to be seen, but his name has certainly added intrigue to the conversation.

