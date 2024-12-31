Bill Skarsgård reveals his surprising initial role in Nosferatu remake

HQ

In a recent interview with MovieZine, Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård opened up about the unexpected twists in his journey to play the infamous Count Orlok. According to Skarsgård, when he first read the script nearly a decade ago, he was originally cast as Thomas Hutter, a role now portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. However, due to various changes in production, Skarsgård's character was swapped, leading him to take on the more sinister role of Orlok. The actor admitted he was initially excited about the opportunity, only to later be told by director Robert Eggers that he would be better suited for the terrifying vampire.

Skarsgård's casting in Nosferatu has had some interesting back-and-forths. While the director initially considered several well-known actors for the part of Count Orlok, including Willem Dafoe and Mads Mikkelsen, it was Skarsgård's unique skill set that ultimately led him to don the vampire's gruesome look. As he noted, the process took years to come together, and he even penned a heartfelt letter to Eggers expressing his enthusiasm for the film.

