Bill Skarsgård reflects on Pennywise's influence on his Nosferatu transformation

Bill Skarsgård, known for his chilling portrayal of Pennywise in It, credits the role as a career-defining moment that shaped his approach to subsequent performances. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgård noted how embodying the fear-inducing clown prepared him for his transformation into Count Orlok in Nosferatu. He described Orlok as an even greater challenge—requiring not only prosthetics but a complete detachment from his own identity to inhabit the sinister character.

In Nosferatu, Skarsgård brings an unnerving intensity to the screen, particularly in his scenes with Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. While the haunting cinematography plays its part, much of the film's impact stems from Skarsgård's ability to balance menace with eerie allure. The actor admitted the prosthetics initially left him doubting the character's believability, but once fully immersed, they became key to his unsettling presence.

After the experience, Skarsgård revealed how the role took a psychological toll, marking it as one of the most demanding of his career. Despite his apprehensions, his performance cements his reputation as a horror icon.

Would you like to see Skarsgård continue to explore such dark and transformative roles, or should he step away from the shadowy corners of cinema?