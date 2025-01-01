Bill Skarsgård promises hardcore horror in IT: Welcome to Derry

Bill Skarsgård is back in the infamous clown shoes as Pennywise for HBO's upcoming prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry. During a recent appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Skarsgård expressed his excitement about revisiting the character, saying the series would explore aspects of Pennywise that audiences have never seen before. He also made it clear that the series would not be toned down for television. In fact, according to the actor, the show is "pretty hardcore" and will not shy away from the disturbing nature of the iconic villain.

Set in the 1960s, IT: Welcome to Derry delves into the chilling history of the town and Pennywise's origins, which were largely left unexplored in the films. While much of the plot remains under wraps, it's known that the series will also tackle the tragic Black Spot incident, a pivotal moment from the books. As Skarsgård returns to his role, he promises viewers a darker and more gruesome experience than ever before.

As the series nears its 2025 release, horror fans are eagerly awaiting more details on the project. Will the new insights into Pennywise's past be as terrifying as expected? Let us know what you're hoping to see in IT: Welcome to Derry.