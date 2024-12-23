Bill Skarsgård on feeling isolated during Nosferatu filming

HQ

Bill Skarsgård, known for his role as Pennywise in It, is stepping into the terrifying shoes of Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' reimagining of Nosferatu. The actor recently shared that the intense process of transforming into the vampire left him feeling somewhat isolated from his co-stars. According to GamesRadar, Skarsgård revealed that the long hours spent in prosthetics and getting into character meant he spent a lot of time alone, which created a sense of separation from the rest of the cast.

Despite this, Skarsgård had some support on set from his co-star Nicholas Hoult, who plays Thomas Hutter. Having gone through his own share of prosthetic make-up for roles like Beast in X-Men, Hoult understood the struggle. The two actors bonded over their experiences, with Hoult offering simple acts of kindness, like checking in on Skarsgård during breaks between scenes, which helped ease the isolation during filming.

As Nosferatu prepares for its highly anticipated release this Christmas, early reviews have been praising the film and its cast, with Skarsgård's portrayal of the iconic vampire already generating a lot of buzz. Given this challenge and the other challenges he faced, it's clear that his commitment to the role will deliver a truly haunting performance. How do you think Skarsgård will measure up to previous portrayals of Count Orlok?