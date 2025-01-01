Bill Skarsgård nearly passed on reprising Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry

For a time, it seemed Bill Skarsgård might not return as Pennywise in HBO's upcoming It: Welcome to Derry. The actor, who gained acclaim for his chilling portrayal of the sinister clown, initially felt he had closed the chapter on his horror roles. However, in a candid interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Skarsgård shared how his work on Nosferatu and his close friendship with the Muschietti siblings ultimately pulled him back into Pennywise's haunting grin.

Set as a prequel to Andy Muschietti's It films, Welcome to Derry explores the origins of Pennywise and the terror he unleashed decades before the events of It Chapter One. The series, slated for release in 2025, introduces a new ensemble cast and promises to delve deeper into the dark lore of Derry, Maine. While Skarsgård initially hesitated to return, citing a desire to move away from monster roles, he revealed that his long-standing connection to the Muschiettis played a pivotal role in his decision.

Fans of the genre can currently catch Skarsgård in Nosferatu, where his portrayal of the eerie Count Orlok has drawn praise and significant box office success. As anticipation builds for Welcome to Derry, horror enthusiasts are left wondering: Will this prequel redefine Pennywise's legacy?