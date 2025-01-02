Bill Skarsgård: "I think I have a really fucking cool Joker in me"

HQ

This week sees the premiere of Nosferatu, where we once again see Swedish IT actor Bill Skarsgård getting ready to scare us in a new (or perhaps very old) horror movie. Many have suggested that he should next be given the honor of playing the character Joker in the new DC universe, but would he even be interested in that?

Well, it seems so, and in the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Skarsgård says that he has obviously thought about it and seems to have his own idea on how this could be done in the best possible way:

"I think I have a really fucking cool Joker in me, probably, somewhere. I think that'd be pretty sick."

Skarsgård also mentions that he's a Batman fan, and we can't possibly be the only ones who think this sounds like a really good idea, can we?