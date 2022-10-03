Bill Skarsgård gets the lead in Robert Egger's Nosferatu

HQ

There have been a few twists and turns regarding Robert Egger's persistent dream of doing a remake of F.W. Murnau's classic vampire movie from 1922. When it looked like it might finally happen, the cast, headed by Harry Styles, dropped out at the last minute. Everything fell apart and Eggers moved on to the next project, The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård, in which his brother Bill Skarsgård was actually also intended to participate, but turned out to be double-booked.

Now, however, it looks like Nosferatu is about to be resurrected again, this time with Bill Skarsgård in the lead role. Lily-Rose Depp is also set to take over the role originally intended for Anya Taylor-Joy in the film, which follows a tormented woman who is stalked by a vampire in 19th-century Germany.

<a href="https://deadline.com/2022/09/bill-skarsgard-lily-rose-depp-robert-eggers-nosferatu-focus-1235131507/" target="_blank">