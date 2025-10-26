Bill Nighy returns to the Wizarding World as latest Harry Potter cast addition

HQ

There is a fair amount of crossover with the plethora of Harry Potter projects in the works right now, as the immense cast used in the eight live-action films does mean that various stars who have already played a part in the Wizarding World are now being tasked to return in different or even the same roles.

Recently it was confirmed that Warwick Davis would be back as Professor Flitwick for the HBO live-action series, and now we have further casting additions to report on for the latest audiobook recording of the Harry Potter books.

After appearing as Rufus Scrimgeour, one of the Ministers of Magic, in the live-action films, Bill Nighy is set to brandish his wand once more as part of the audio book project, except this time in the role of Professor Slughorn.

Speaking about his Wizarding World return, Nighy expressed: "I was pleased to be asked to play the professor after having already played a Minister for Magic. Is it possible that I'm the only actor who can claim that achievement? It means that my career continues to have meaning for the next couple of generations. I'm always grateful when asked to play academics having not been further educated myself. I'm hoping to be a significant part of something that will keep children entertained in the car on those long journeys overseas or just on the way to school."

But that's not all, Derry Girls veteran Saoirse-Monica Jackson will voice Professor Trelawney, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will portray Sirius Black, and David Holmes (known for being Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in the films) will take on the duties of Stan Shunpike, the driver of the Knight Bus.

A few other additions of note include Anna Maxwell Martin as Rita Skeeter, Mackenzie Crook as Kreacher, Stephen Mangan as Nearly Headless Nick, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Madam Hooch, Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood, with Jake Sigsworth and Archie Mountain as Neville Longbottom, and finally Jude Farrant and Maximus Evans as Draco Malfoy.

As for when these audiobooks will arrive, the first will debut on November 4 and will be followed by monthly drops afterwards.