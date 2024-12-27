Bill Lawrence shares update on Ted Lasso season 4

HQ

In a recent interview with Collider, Bill Lawrence, the creator of Ted Lasso, shared exciting updates about the possibility of a fourth season. Despite the emotional conclusion in season three, where Coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returns to America, Lawrence suggested there are still plenty of stories left to tell. He emphasized that the show could introduce new characters and continue evolving, with Jason Sudeikis at the helm of the creative process.

Lawrence also reflected on the close collaboration he had with Sudeikis throughout the series, noting how crucial his involvement has been in shaping the show. While season three received mixed reviews, it still resonated with both critics and audiences, keeping the door open for future seasons. As Ted Lasso season 4 is still in early development, fans are left wondering if the show can continue to deliver the magic that made it a global hit.

Are you eager for season 4?