Bill Hader wants to direct a full film

Bill Hader has really cemented himself as a Hollywood commodity thanks to the acclaimed and successful series that is Barry. Now that the show is coming to a close however, and is airing its final season as of now, Hader has touched upon what's next for him.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hader has stated that he'd like to do a feature length film next, and that he has a few ideas in the works.

"I would do a feature, for sure. [Barry writer and co-executive producer] Duffy Boudreau and I have written something, but there's also things that I've done, there's two other ideas that I'm knocking around."

This doesn't necessarily mean that Hader will star in whatever he next directs, as he has noted that he's unsure if he'd pull a double-role again, as he did with Barry.