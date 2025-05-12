Bill Gates will give away his $200 billion fortune over the next 20 years

HQ

Bill Gates continues to prove to be a humanitarian that many can take inspiration from. The Microsoft founder, who is one of the richest people in the world, has announced plans to give away the majority of his immense fortune, putting most of his wealth into the Gates Foundation for it to be distributed to places that need the money, all until the organisation shuts down in 20 years in 2045.

This was confirmed by Gates in line with the 25th anniversary celebration of the Gates Foundation, where in an interview with The New York Times, Gates claims that the team can actually achieve their humanitarian goals earlier than expected, at the expense of his massive wealth of course.

Over the years, the Gates Foundation has had its hand in many humanitarian efforts, be it helping to continue to eradicate malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV, but also in founding and creating education initiatives and helping improve agricultural efforts in third-world countries.

