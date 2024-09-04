Bill Gates talks AI and more in new Netflix documentary series

In the gaming world, we mainly know Bill Gates as the man who made Microsoft the biggest company in the world, and perhaps also as the person who had the honor of introducing the very first Xbox console.

But in recent years, he has mainly been working to solve the challenges facing the world in various ways, not least with vaccines, energy supply and food. Now Netflix is releasing a new documentary series called What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, which is about the future, including AI, social media, climate and much more.

The five episodes will also feature other renowned personalities, including Avatar creator James Cameron, Joker: Folie à Deux star Lady Gaga, and entrepreneur and Shark Tank legend Mark Cuban.

The new series premieres on September 18, and you can watch the first trailer below.