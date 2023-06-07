Bill Gates is now a confirmed gamer

HQ

Bill Gates has recently referred to himself as a gamer, believing the definition of the word has become much broader nowadays, and no longer refers to someone who just spends "hundreds of hours going deep on one game."

In a new post on his blog, the billionaire talks about how he related to a book he read called Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. "This novel about video games felt personal to me," Gates said. "I never thought I'd relate to a book about gaming, but I loved Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow."

He goes on to talk about how he wouldn't have called himself a gamer in recent years, but now believes he can do so. "When I was younger, I loved arcade games and got very good at Tetris. And in recent years, I have started playing a lot of online bridge and games like Spelling Bee and a bunch of the Wordle variants. The definition of a gamer is becoming a lot broader and more inclusive, and it might be fair to start calling me one."

Gates now believes that the gaming industry is a "terrific metaphor for human connection." We doubt he'll be popping into Call of Duty lobbies anytime soon, but it's still interesting to hear the creator of Microsoft dive into the gaming world.