Bill Gates has stepped down from Microsoft board

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hardly needs any introduction, being one of the more recognisable and richest people in the world. Back in 2000, he stepped down as the CEO of the company, but remained chairman of Microsoft's board of directors for 14 years, until he left that as well in 2014.

Gates has instead worked more and more on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, trying to solve different issues in the world, mainly helping Africa, but also looking to reduce carbon levels among other things. And this is something he wants to do more of, and MSN can now report that Gates is stepping down from the board entirely.

The only official role Bill Gates will have for Microsoft in the future is as a technology advisor to the current CEO Satya Nadella, who writes in an official statement:

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society's most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

The world could do with some good news what with the coronavirus running rampant and the world heating up at an alarming pace. Thus, we wish Gates good luck with his future endeavours.