Bill Burr defends Riyadh Comedy Festival appearance

HQ

Attracting some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy, the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia looked to be a huge event. Pete Davidson, Bobby Lee, and Bill Burr are just a few of the names that made it to the Saudi capital, but ever since its reveal, the show has drawn its fair share of controversy.

Much of the criticism from other comics and audiences comes due to the Saudi Arabian government and its constant "whitewashing" campaigns to draw eyes away from its controversies and human rights violations. Other comedians such as David Cross, Shane Gillis, and more have condemned the show, but Bill Burr lauded it as a "top three" experience of his.

"It was great to experience that part of the world and to be a part of the first comedy festival over there in Saudi Arabia," Burr said on his Monday Morning Podcast (via Variety). "The royals loved the show. Everyone was happy. The people that were doing the festival were thrilled."

This is an ad:

"You think everybody's going to be screaming 'Death to America' and they're going to have like fucking machetes and want to chop my head off," Burr continued, saying he was welcomed by the people of Saudi Arabia. "Because this is what I've been fed about that part of the world."

While Burr still had some qualms about wondering whether people knew who he was, or worries about certain content in his show, he was apparently constantly reassured that all was well.

This is an ad: