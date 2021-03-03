Bill Burr defends his Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano

You're watching Advertisements

As you probably know, Gina Carrano was recently fired from The Mandalorian after a controversial post on Instagram. When her co-star Bill Burr was asked about this when he visited The Bill Bert Podcast, he defended her and said that Carano was an "absolute sweetheart" to work with:

"It's a weird time....Unless she did some truly horrible shit or said overtly racist shit. I don't know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational shit...I don't know what the fuck it is. I'm on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say."

Burr went on to speak highly of Carano, and argued that there were people waiting for celebrities and public to slip up. "She was an absolute sweetheart," he said. "Super nice f***ing person. And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they'll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure. It's how it is out there. It's fucking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds."

He is obviously not a fan of cancel culture, and later he also explained how easy it is to lose everything:

"Now it's becoming like, 'Hey you made an ignorant comparison. (flushing sound) There goes your dream, right? I look at that and it's like, 'Who the fuck stands up to that?'"

What is your take on all this? Does Bill Burr make a valid point?

