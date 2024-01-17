Bill and Frank will not return to The Last of Us

HQ

Nick Offerman decided to set the internet on fire after winning his Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series earlier this month when he said he would be open to return as Bill in HBO's The Last of Us. They had played around with the idea, so many started hoping something would come sooner or later. You can forget about that right now.

Deadline had the pleasure of talking with Craig Mazin, The Last of Us' showrunner, writer and director, after last weekend's Prime Time Emmy Awards and he outright rejected the idea of seeing Bill and Frank again in the show:

"I'm very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank. There won't be more Bill and Frank."

He continued by reaffirming that Offerman was just joking when talking about a spin-off, as season 2 will only focus on the characters and stories from The Last of Us: Part II. Speaking of which, Mazin also assures us that Pedro Pascal's shoulder injury won't stop them from start filming the next season in February.