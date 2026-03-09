Bilibili Gaming win LPL Split 1 Finals, punches ticket to First Stand 2026

HQ

The final regional tournaments in the world of competitive League of Legends ahead of the first international event of the calendar year have come to a close. For one, we now know the victor and the two teams from China's LPL that will be present at First Stand 2025 when that kicks off in a week.

It was Bilibili Gaming who came out on top in the LPL Stage 1 Finals after defeating JD Gaming in the grand final in a 3-1 fashion. While this result does mean that we have one Chinese victor to keep an eye out at the coming tournament, both finalists have punched their tickets to First Stand 2026, as two Chinese squads qualify for the event due to past performance from the region on the world stage.

As for the exact start date of First Stand 2026, which is being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Riot Games' Arena in the city to the dismay of some fans, the event will kick off on March 16 and run for one week.