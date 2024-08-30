Bilibili Gaming are your LPL Summer 2024 champions

HQ

The dust has settled and Bilibili Gaming (BLG) are your LPL Summer 2024 champions.

It's another accolade for the superstar roster, who only recently were playing second fiddle to JDG's now-dismantled superteam of 369, Kanavi, Knight, Ruler, and Missing.

This year the BLG roster, comprised of Bin, Wei, Xun, Knight (brought in from said JDG roster), Elk, and On, have already won the LPL Spring title and reached the MSI 2024 finals (where they fell to a Gen G who are currently on track for the golden road).

BLG took down their opponents Weibo Gaming (WBG) with ease in the Summer finals, defeating them in the best of five series 3-0, with Knight taking home the finals MVP award.

This new and improved BLG team lead the LPL's charge into the 2024 World Championships and look set to make a huge impact at the event, with the transfer of Wei from RNG as their starting jungler having revolutionised the roster - and they'll certainly want revenge on Gen G.