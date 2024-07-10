English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Bikini Bottom gets ripped from the ground in the new SpongeBob movie

And it's up to Sandy Cheeks to save the day.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

SpongeBob Squarepants has his world turned upside down in the new trailer for Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. As he and Sandy are goofing around, his whole town gets snatched up and taken to a strange lab.

This leads our favourite sponge and squirrel to go on a journey to get their friends and town back. They're not alone in this endeavour, though, as we'll also meet some of Sandy's squirrel family in the movie.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie makes its way to Netflix on the 2nd of August.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content