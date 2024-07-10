Bikini Bottom gets ripped from the ground in the new SpongeBob movie

Dansk
SpongeBob Squarepants has his world turned upside down in the new trailer for Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. As he and Sandy are goofing around, his whole town gets snatched up and taken to a strange lab.
This leads our favourite sponge and squirrel to go on a journey to get their friends and town back. They're not alone in this endeavour, though, as we'll also meet some of Sandy's squirrel family in the movie.
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie makes its way to Netflix on the 2nd of August.