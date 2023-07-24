Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Biker Mice from Mars is being rebooted with help from Ryan Reynolds' production company

The animated series will take place 27 years after the original series.

In this era of reboots, everything is fair game. After originally concluding its broadcast run back in 2006, the animated Biker Mice from Mars series will be making a comeback in the future.

The series will be picking up 27 years after the original series, and will be produced by the Nacelle Company, who acquired the rights to the brand earlier this year, and shortly afterwards announced a new toy line.

But Nacelle isn't the only company involved in this project, as Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort, has also joined the series to co-produce and to help bring it to life.

It's said that this series will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and that he will serve on the project as an executive producer alongside Nacelle's Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman, and Maximum Effort's George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Patrick Gooing, and Reynolds himself.

There is no word on when this series will debut or likewise where you will be able to watch it come release.

Thanks, Deadline.



