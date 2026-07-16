Bike couriers in Italy stop working in protest against the extreme heat

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It has been extremely hot in many parts of Europe, and in Italy the heat has been downright brutal, with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees by the end of the week. Now, one particularly hard-hit occupational group has had enough: bicycle couriers.

The BBC reports that in both Bologna and Florence, bicycle couriers will demonstrate and simply stop working and shut down their apps. In Milan, authorities have responded by restricting the use of bike couriers during the hottest parts of the day, but as the union points out, this is not a good solution because it also leaves people without pay.