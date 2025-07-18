Biggest Xbox sale of the year is now in full swing

HQ

As is tradition, there are always big sales during each season, and the summer campaigns are often a good opportunity to make great bargains during an otherwise rather dry time of year when it comes to new releases. Just the other day we told you that Sony is running its sale, and now Microsoft has kicked off its Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2025 - and there's plenty to choose from.

To help you get started, we've picked out twelve great deals on excellent games in a variety of genres that are guaranteed to keep you entertained this summer.

• Alan Wake 2 - 60% off (£19,99 / €23,99)

• Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - 67% off (£2,22 / €3,13)

• Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 30% off (£17,49 / €20,99)

• Death Stranding Director's Cut - 60% off (£13,99 / €15,99)

• Elden Ring - 40% off (£29,99 / €35,99)

• Final Fantasy XVI - 30% off (£34,99 / €41,99)

• Grim Fandango Remastered - 60% off (£1,99 / €2,99)

• Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - 75% off (£18,74 / €21,24)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - 60% off (£23,99 / €27,99)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 - 75% off (£14,99 / €14,99)

• Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - 40% off (£23,99 / €29,99)

• Sonic Frontiers - 70% off (£14,99 / €17,99)



As always, if you find a particularly good deal, we'd be grateful if you'd help out your Gamereactor compadres in the comments section below, building good karma in the process (and helping more people find your favorite titles). The sale runs until July 31.